Liverpool ‘man-mountain’ will jet off to South America this month after official announcement

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has been named in the England squad for the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup.

The 20-year-old centre-back is the sole Reds player included in Ian Foster’s pick for the Young Lions, who are heading to Argentina as they seek to add the global crown to the European under-19 title they won last year.

The final squad for the tournament in South America was officially announced via England Football, with Premier League players such as Carney Chukwuemeka and Sam Edozie also featuring.

Quansah and co begin their group stage campaign against Tunisia on 22 May before taking on Uruguay three days later and Iraq on 28 May, with the final being played on 11 June.

The Liverpool youngster must be doing plenty right to be included by Foster for the tournament, having clearly made the most of his loan spell in League One with Bristol Rovers over the past few months.

He featured 16 times for Joey Barton’s side in what was his first taste of competitive senior football, having made it into the Reds’ matchday squad on three occasions without getting off the bench (Transfermarkt).

He had also made an impression in the underage ranks on Merseyside, with his under-18s manager Marc Bridge-Wilkinson describing the 6 foot 4 defender as a ‘man-mountain’ after a dominant FA Youth Cup display against Arsenal in 2021 (Liverpool Echo).

Quansah may be confident of featuring prominently for England’s under-20s in Argentina, having started all three of their games in March and scored in a 4-2 friendly win over USA (Transfermarkt).

With his club campaign finished and the U20 World Cup offering a tremendous opportunity for high-level exposure, hopefully the Liverpool youngster will do himself proud at the tournament – and potentially even make a point to Jurgen Klopp in the process ahead of pre-season.

