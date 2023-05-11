Richard Keys sarcastically claims Liverpool’s top four pursuit has suffered a ‘blow’ following latest Anfield exit

Richard Keys has sarcastically claimed that Liverpool have suffered a setback in their pursuit of a top four finish following the news of Thomas Gronnemark’s impending departure from the club.

The throw-in coach, who has worked with Jurgen Klopp’s side for the last five years, will not have his contract renewed at the end of the season and the former Sky Sports presenter has now joked that Manchester United are favourites to secure a Champions League spot ahead of the Merseysiders.

“Oh no. What a blow at such a critical time of the season,” Keys wrote on his Twitter page when reacting to the news. “You’ve got to fancy United for 4th now.”

READ MORE: Liverpool are the ‘frontrunners’ to sign dynamic Serie A star; Gerrard and Crouch admitted they’re huge fans recently – report

READ MORE: Manuel Ugarte’s agent makes Liverpool admission and shares timeline for future to be ‘resolved’

Although some, including Keys, may underestimate the importance of the role that the 47-year-old undertakes at the club it’s clear that we’ve benefitted greatly from his expertise since his arrival on Merseyside in 2018.

We’ve picked up ever major trophy possible during his time with the Reds and he’s helped Klopp and Co. enormously in ensuring we’re as tactically sound as possible in this specific area.

The Dane worked for the club on a freelance basis and also undertakes a similar role with Ajax, MLS side Philadelphia Union and French Cup winners Toulouse.

He claimed he was ‘proud of being a part of taking LFC from 18th to 1st in the Premier League on throw-ins under pressure’ but our German tactician and his backroom staff agreed that it was time to move on from working with Gronnemark at the end of the season.

We’re currently one point behind fourth placed Manchester United at the moment but the Red Devils do have a game in hand.

Missing out on a top four finish for the first time since Klopp’s first season at the club would be a huge blow but we have three games remaining to try and avoid disappointment!

Check Keys’ tweet below via Twitter: