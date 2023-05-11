Jorg Schmadtke set to be given immediate brief once Liverpool contract is finalised – report

Jorg Schmadtke is seemingly well on his way to being finalised as Liverpool’s new sporting director and looks set to be given an immediate brief upon taking the role.

The Daily Mail reported that the 59-year-old is involved in ‘advanced talks’ with the club, who want him in place before the summer transfer window opens, and the German is ‘now heading to the formalities of a contract’.

Contrary to some reports that he’d only be brought in as a consultant, it’s expected that he’ll agree a three-year deal, and he’s set to be handed a list of four midfield targets – Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Matheus Nunes and Khephren Thuram.

The former two are deemed to be ‘prime candidates’, although it’s regarded as unlikely that Liverpool will pursue a deal for the latter.

It’s quite encouraging to hear that a deal for Schmadtke to be brought in as Julian Ward’s full replacement at Anfield seems more or less confirmed, as it would’ve been far from ideal for the Reds to go into the summer none the wiser as to who’d take such a vital role at the club.

It also appears that the 59-year-old is ready to come in and get to work straight away, another good sign considering just how pivotal the upcoming transfer window will be for the Merseysiders.

With a number of long-serving players departing next month once their contracts expire (Transfermarkt), and with the possibility of missing out on Champions League football for next season, the importance of what Liverpool do in the mark between now and the end of August can’t be overstated.

Of the four names handed to Schmadtke, those of Mount and Mac Allister seem to be the foremost targets, given the level of speculation surrounding their futures in recent days and weeks.

Ideally the final formalities of his seemingly impending appointment will be boxed off before long, enabling him to immediately get his teeth into overseeing a critical summer at Anfield.

