Liverpool could try to land ‘superb’ summer target without committing to big-money deal – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in possibly acquiring one of their summer transfer targets on loan.

According to 90min, the Reds have informed Real Madrid that they’d be willing to take Aurelien Tchouameni off the LaLiga club’s hands if he becomes available and would be open to a temporary move if the Champions League holders won’t sanction a permanent sale.

The Merseysiders had tried to acquire the France international from Monaco last year, only for him to sway towards moving to the Bernabeu instead (Le Parisien), although the interest from Jurgen Klopp and co hasn’t diminished.

However, Carlo Ancelotti has no plans to dispense with the 23-year-old, while the midfielder hasn’t shown any signs of unhappiness in the Spanish capital.

With a busy summer of transfer activity likely to be in the offing, a loan move for Tchouameni could be worth considering if he and Real Madrid are amenable to it.

Among ongoing links to the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte and more, Liverpool’s budget will only stretch so far, particularly if they miss out on Champions League qualification.

Also, some reports had mentioned a potential offer of €80m (£71m) from Anfield for the Frenchman, so the possibility of pursuing a far more economical temporary deal could be more viable.

Tchouameni was hailed as ‘superb‘ by Rio Ferdinand during the World Cup last winter, but while’s he’s been a frequent starter in LaLiga, he’s mostly had to make do with substitute cameos in their Champions League campaign (Transfermarkt).

Another reason why a loan could be the most sensible option rather than a permanent transfer is his unenviable injury record, having had three separate spells on the sidelines already this season (Transfermarkt).

Arthur Melo’s return to Juventus will free up a loan berth in Liverpool’s squad, and a long-time target in the France midfielder could be one ideal option to occupy it next, giving Klopp the chance to integrate him into the Reds’ line-up without any major financial commitment or risk.

