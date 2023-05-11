Manuel Ugarte’s agent makes Liverpool admission and shares timeline for future to be ‘resolved’

Manuel Ugarte’s agent has spoken publicly about what could lie next for his client, amid ongoing transfer links with Liverpool.

On Wednesday, Portuguese news outlet Record reported [via Sport Witness] that the Reds were leading the race to sign the Sporting Lisbon midfielder.

His representative Jorge Chijane has since given an interview to O Jogo in which he stated that there’s been ‘talk’ about a possible move to Anfield, among other clubs, while also offering a timeline as to when the Uruguayan’s future may be ‘resolved’.

Ugarte’s agent said: “Liverpool? There is a lot of talk, but it is not the only club, there are others. There is much talk, but I am still not sure about the club. There are many possibilities on the table.

“It’s almost certain that he won’t stay, it’s sure he’ll leave. I believe that in 15 days the situation will be resolved.”

The speculation over the 22-year-old’s next move has been ramping up in recent days, amid reports from Record [via Sport Witness] that a delegation from Merseyside will meet with representatives of Sporting this week to submit their opening offer for the player.

Chijane’s admission of ‘talk’ over potentially moving to Liverpool, along with his certainty that Ugarte’s next destination will be ‘resolved’ by the end of May, looks set to see the Reds’ links with the midfielder intensify even further.

If FSG are willing to stump up the Uruguayan’s €60m (£52.2m) release clause, that could see the pursuit of him accelerate over the coming month.

The Anfield club have shown in previous years with the acquisitions of Fabinho, Fabio Carvalho, Ibrahima Konate and others that they’re adept at getting some transfer business completed very early in a summer transfer window.

Could the same possibly happen with Ugarte? Judging by his agent’s public comments, there might be an eventful few weeks ahead for the Sporting midfielder and his camp.

