Liverpool journalist claims Reds won’t rush ‘fantastic’ gem back from injury

One prominent Liverpool journalist has said that the Reds have no plans to rush Calvin Ramsay back from his recovery on a knee injury.

The 19-year-old went for surgery on the issue in February and has duly seen his first season at Anfield cruelly cut short, although he was pictured at a training session at Kirkby in midweek.

Despite that significant step forward, though, Football Insider‘s Merseyside correspondent David Lynch has reported that the club will take a cautious approach with the right-back’s rehabilitation and ruled out any faint prospects of him featuring in the tail end of the current campaign.

Since arriving from Aberdeen last year, it’s been a frustrating few months at Liverpool for Ramsay, who’s been restricted to just two senior appearances for the Reds, both of which came in November (Transfermarkt).

His knee surgery came a few months after Anfield medical staff had also noticed a previously undiscovered back issue (Football Insider), so injuries have not been the 19-year-old’s friend this season.

Once he’s fit enough for first-team contention again, Jurgen Klopp will no doubt be thrilled, with the manager having labelled the Scottish youngster ‘a fantastic boy’ and ‘absolutely exceptional’ last autumn (BBC Sport).

Considering how much time Ramsay has missed, and how high the stakes are in Liverpool’s final three matches of the campaign, it makes sense for the club not to rush him back too early and throw him in at the deep end.

Instead, the right course of action is to let him continue to make progress in his recovery and, ideally, be ready to go for pre-season over the summer so that he’ll be primed for the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Hopefully he’ll enjoy better luck during his second season at Anfield, with the medical team’s current stance a sensible view towards long-term benefit.

