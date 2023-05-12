‘There is karma’ – Darwin Nunez’s former agent explains how split with Liverpool forward left him ‘angry’ and ‘broke in half’

Darwin Nunez’s former agent has explained how his split with the 23-year-old months before his move to Liverpool last summer left him ‘angry’ and ‘broke in half’.

Egardo Lasalvia represented our No. 27 during his time playing football in his native Uruguay as well as whilst he was plying his trade in Spain with Almeria and at the start of his Benfica career.

In April of last year, though, Nunez opted to change agents and join up with the popular Jorge Mendes and his Gestifute agency (who also represent Diogo Jota and Fabinho) just months before sealing a move to Anfield worth an initial £64m – a scenario that still hurts Lasalvia more than a year on.

“I had no chance to talk to Darwin,” he told El Observador (via Sport Witness).

“I found out when he came with six bodyguards and did not want to speak at the airport, where Juanjo Acevedo was. I had sent a boy from the company to look for him.

“There I tried to call him and from a message from WhatsApp he told me that he loved me very much, that he would always be my friend, blah blah blah but that he was going to start a new path with another company, and he blocked me. I had no right to reply.

READ MORE: ‘He will be an all-time great’ – Klopp confident there’s more still to come from Liverpool star

“Everyone chooses how they want to live life, but there is karma, and everything comes back. You have to handle yourself as a good person and you have to have a memory. It is impossible that you do not have a memory.

“He didn’t go with Jorge Mendes, he left with another agent, the same as (Nicolás) Otamendi. When he was in Benfica they did a little job like an ant, they started to eat his head.

“I got angry when I lost Darwin. It broke me in half because I adore the kid, but I understood that it’s business.”

Having been involved in Nunez’s move to Europe from South America to then watching from the outside as he completed a monumental deal to the Premier League we can understand why Lasalvia may feel betrayed.

He will have missed out on a huge amount of money but that’s how the business works.

The former Penarol man is yet to settle completely on Merseyside but the hope is that once he sharpens up his English and experiences a full pre-season with the club this summer then he will be firing on all cylinders next term.

He has so far registered 15 goals and four assists in 42 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side (across all competitions) and we’re looking forward to seeing him continue to improve under our German tactician.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions