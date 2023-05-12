Erik ten Hag makes ‘not important’ Liverpool admission as top-four race intensifies

Erik ten Hag has insisted that Liverpool’s recent upturn in form is ‘not important’ despite Jurgen Klopp’s side breathing down the neck of the Old Trafford outfit in the pursuit for a top four finish.

The Merseysiders appeared to be well and truly out of the race for the Champions League spots last month but six wins from their last six games has revived their chances.

United, meanwhile, have lost their last two league games but the former Ajax boss was keen to stress that their top four fate remains in their own hands.

“It’s not important, we have it in our hands, have to bring our performance and then it’s not important,” Ten Hag said (as quoted by Evening Standard).

“Important is the opponent we face tomorrow – Wolves. We take them seriously. They have done a great job, so our focus is on that. We don’t think about other opponents.”

He added: “Of course we can ignore it, it is not important. We have everything in our hands – we are not dependent on them, we are dependent on ourselves.”

The Dutchman is not going to admit that he and his players are feeling the pressure from us but we’re certainly doing what we can at the moment.

United face Wolves at Old Trafford tomorrow while we face Leicester away from home on Monday night so it’ll be interesting to see how the Premier League table looks by the time the full-time whistle goes at the King Power Stadium.

England international and United’s top goalscorer Marcus Rashford is a doubt for tomorrow’s clash with Julian Lopetegui’s side in what is a huge injury blow for the League Cup winners.

Ten Hag’s side will face neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final next month and although the league campaign will have finished by the time that fixture comes around some of the United players may have half an eye on that game.

Liverpool just need to continue winning games and the rest will take care of itself.

