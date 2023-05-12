Ex-PL man believes ‘really good’ Liverpool star deserves a lot more respect; expected to leave Anfield this summer

Joe Hart has explained that James Milner deserves a lot more credit than he currently receives from the footballing world and believes Liverpool are letting a ‘really good footballer’ leave the club.

The 37-year-old will leave the Reds at the end of the season when his contract expires and it’s looking increasingly likely that the former England international will be plying his trade at Brighton and Hove Albion next term (Football Insider).

Despite winning every major trophy possible at Anfield since joining from Manchester City in 2015 the Yorkshireman is now recognised by many as a player that is past his best – that’s a view that the Celtic shot stopper doesn’t agree with.

“Not many have James Milner’s that’s how important he is,” Hart told Ben Foster’s Podcast (via The Boot Room). “I was thinking this the other day, he’s a good winger, a very good full-back an amazing centre-mid and he even played up front for us for a patch and he was wicked.

“All to the best of his ability, he’s talented, he’s got skill, he’s been about since he was 16. Shooting with his left and right, crossing, distribution, engine and tackling. He’s a wicked player. I don’t like that he’s just known as a bit of a Gareth Barry, 700 odd appearances, he’s a bit of a legend, he’s good, a really good footballer.”

Although he may no longer be a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp, the German tactician has admitted recently that he was wanting to retain the services of the versatile midfielder for another 12 months (BBC Sport).

The ex-Aston Villa man is a player that wears his heart on his sleeve and he is someone that can be relied on. He’s also a hugely important figure off the pitch and a role model for the younger members of the squad to look up to.

We’d love to see him remain on Merseyside for another season but we understand completely why he’s eager to move on.

There’s no doubt that he’ll earn more regular game time at the Amex Stadium next term compared to if he was to remain at L4 and we wish our No. 7 all the best for the future.

His final home game for the club will be next weekend when we welcome Aston Villa to Anfield.

