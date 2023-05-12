(Video) ‘So perfect’ – Cody Gakpo and Kostas Tsimikas may be the next bromance at Liverpool

First there was Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah; more recently we’ve had Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez.

Judging by footage shared on Liverpool’s official Twitter channel today, it looks as if yet another bromance is brewing at Anfield, with Cody Gakpo sharing some birthday love for Kostas Tsimikas.

The Greek Scouser spent part of his 27th birthday at the club’s media day, with the Netherlands forward also present as the players showed off the Reds’ new home kit for the 2023/24 season.

As the camera panned away from the left-back and over to the Dutchman, he told us that Tsimi ‘can do everything’, before adding: “Boys, girls, everybody, did you ever see somebody so perfect like this guy?”

An appreciative Tsimikas duly went over towards Gakpo, who enveloped him in a friendly embrace which clearly shows just how much the two enjoy each other’s company.

We’re sure the Greek Scouser loved his birthday hug from his Liverpool teammate, who evidently hasn’t taken long to make some close friends since joining the Reds in the winter transfer window!

You can catch the clip of the two players below, via @LFC on Twitter: