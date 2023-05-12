Henderson describes Liverpool’s campaign as a ‘roller coaster’ but insists ‘the signs are good’ ahead of next season

Jordan Henderson has described this season as a ‘bit of a roller coaster’ for Liverpool but is eager to end the campaign strongly and carry the good form into next term.

The Reds have struggled for consistency for the majority of the campaign but have now won six consecutive Premier League games to leave them with an outside chance of a top four finish.

“It’s been a bit of a roller coaster for us this season to be honest,” Henderson told Sky Sports (via Liverpool Offside). “We’ve probably struggled to find consistency for the majority of it. The good thing is we look a lot more like ourselves and I think there is still a long way to go in terms of improvement for us but the signs are good.

“Hopefully we can finish these three games off strongly and take that into next season.”

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be active in the transfer market this summer with the main priority believed to be strengthening his midfield.

Despite new additions in the engine room expected ahead of next season our No. 14 feels that he still has plenty to give in a Liverpool shirt.

“I feel really good still physically, to be honest,” the former Sunderland man added.

“Of course, as you get a bit older you need to look at the one per cent details, your recovery around games and things like that, especially when you’re playing every three days.”

The England international has proved people wrong ever since he signed for the club under Sir Kenny Dalglish in a deal worth £20m 12 years ago.

After replacing Steven Gerrard as captain in 2015, he has led the club to every major trophy possible.

He may be starting to show signs of ageing but his importance to the squad has never been questioned – he is a real leader and someone who demands the very best from himself and his teammates.

With James Milner expected to leave the club as a free agent in the summer it’s vital that Henderson and other senior members of the squad step up and continue to play their part.

