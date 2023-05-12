The good news keeps coming for one Liverpool prospect as club make official announcement

It’s fair to say that the last 48 hours will never be forgotten by Liverpool youngster Jarell Quansah.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old was named in the England squad for the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup in Argentina as Ian Foster’s side aim to add the global title to the European under-19 crown they won last year (England Football).

Today, the Reds announced on their official website that the defender has signed a new deal at Anfield, having made an impression on loan at Bristol Rovers during the second half of the 2022/23 season. The length of his extended contract wasn’t specified by the club.

Quansah must be doing plenty right if, in the space of a couple of days, he got the call-up to represent his country on the world stage while also being handed a major show of faith by Liverpool with this extension.

During his 16 appearances with Joey Barton’s side in League One, the defender put his towering 6 foot 4 stature to good use by winning two headers per game, also proving adept with the ball at his feet by recording a match average of 0.6 successful dribbles (WhoScored).

He also completed more passes per game than anyone else in the Pirates’ squad (50.3), demonstrating a willingness to get involved in the play and recycle possession effectively (WhoScored).

Quansah impressed the Bristol Rovers boss so much that, when asked if the 20-year-old could go on to play for England at senior level, the response was ‘Why not?’ (Bristol Post).

The defender has yet to play competitively for Liverpool (Transfermarkt), but with his future now locked down for another while, don’t rule out the possibility of Jurgen Klopp taking a firm look at him in pre-season.

At this point, another loan move seems more likely for 2023/24 than a senior Reds debut, but if he gives some strong displays for his country in Argentina, it may just strike a massive chord with his club manager on Merseyside.

