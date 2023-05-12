Key factor could mean Alexis Mac Allister is extra-motivated by potential Liverpool transfer

Liverpool are reportedly showing strong interest in Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister ahead of the summer transfer window and the Argentina international may be extra motivated by a move to Anfield with his preferred shirt number available at the Reds, that’s according to Sport Bible.

The 24-year-old currently dons the No. 10 shirt on the south coast, as he did at former club Argentinos as well, and with that shirt number currently vacant at Liverpool following Sadio Mane’s move to Bayern Munich last summer L4 may prove to be ideal move for the dynamic midfielder.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to have already held a ‘direct meeting’ with the player recently and you’d suspect that he’s excited by the prospect of plying his trade at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

He has been in sensational form for club and country this term and Fabrizio Romano revealed recently that the former Boca Juniors man is ‘100% leaving’ the Amex Stadium this season.

So far this term the dynamic midfielder has 12 goals and two assists in 35 appearances for the Seagulls (across all competitions) and helped his nation to World Cup glory in Qatar back in December.

His energy and dynamism in the middle of the park is exactly what Klopp’s side have lacked this season and with Roberto De Zerbi’s side expected to slap a price tag of more than £70m on the Argentine (Sky Sports) you’d suspect that Liverpool will certainly be interested.

That is a fee that some would argue is a bargain for a World Cup winner and someone with just shy of 100 Premier League appearances.

At 24 years of age the midfielder still has a lot more to give.

Klopp and Co. ended their pursuit of Jude Bellingham recently after deciding it wouldn’t make sense to spend over £100m on a singe player so the potential signing of Mac Allister alongside two other quality midfielders would be astute transfer business from the Reds ahead of next season.

