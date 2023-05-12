Jurgen Klopp claims Liverpool have ‘started the new season already’; explains ‘big things’ have changed at the club

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that Liverpool’s eight-day gap between fixtures last month was ‘a breath of fresh air’ for his squad as it allowed time for him to ‘change big things’.

The Reds came from two goals down to draw with Arsenal at Anfield on April 9 before then having over a week to prepare for their clash with Leeds which saw them earn a 6-1 victory at Elland Road.

Klopp’s men have won all six of their games since the draw with Mikel Arteta’s side at L4 and the German tactician has explained why he’s been having ‘really good fun’ in recent weeks as his side attempt to snatch an unlikely top four spot.

“We try to give ourselves a chance for a fresh start with a lot of different things, different football things,” Klopp told reporters (as quoted by Evening Standard).

“We had eight or nine days between games and we wanted to use that time to start the new season already, not knowing where it would lead us to but we didn’t want to waste more time.

“It was a breath of fresh air. Not just for the players but for all of us and the coaches as well. We want to control the game differently, protect our game differently, in different formations and to be honest, it’s really good fun to think about it, work on it and then the results came in.

“Sometimes you have to change big things to turn things, not just little things.”

One of the ‘big things’ that has aided Liverpool’s upturn in form in recent weeks is the new role that Trent Alexander-Arnold has adopted.

The Scouser is now being deployed in a central midfield position when his side are in possession and he really is thriving.

Our No. 66, who did operate as a central midfielder during his Academy days, has registered six assists in his last seven games and he appears to have sparked life into many of those around him.

We’re currently one point behind fourth placed Manchester United but the Red Devils do have a game in hand on us.

After such a disappointing campaign it would be a huge success to secure a Champions League spot so let’s hope we can pick up maximum points in our remaining three games to ensure we’re ready to capitalise on any more dropped points from Erik Ten Hag’s side.

