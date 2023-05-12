Dynamic Ligue 1 star told Liverpool transfer would make more sense than Chelsea move this summer

Khephren Thuram has been told it would make more sense for him to move to Liverpool rather than Chelsea this summer.

The Frenchman is reportedly attracting interest from Jurgen Klopp’s side as he continues to impress for OGC Nice in Ligue 1.

The Independent have claimed that the dynamic midfielder is the ‘solution’ to many of the problems Jurgen Klopp’s side have experienced in the engine room this season and Johnson believes a move to L4 rather than Stamford Bridge would be right for Thuram at this stage of his career.

“We’ve seen Chelsea linked with three French midfield players in the form of Adrien Rabiot, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram ahead of this summer,” Johnson told Caught Offside.

“With top young talents like Kone and Thuram, who are looking for European football and who are likely to have other clubs in for them, it doesn’t really make sense for them to jump to a club like Chelsea, where playing time isn’t guaranteed and where there won’t be the chance to play in Europe next season.

“When you think that Kone could also have interest from PSG and Thuram’s being looked at by Liverpool and Newcastle, these would probably represent better moves for them to continue their progression.”

The 22-year-old has recently acknowledged the reports linking him with a move to Anfield as well as clubs like PSG and Newcastle but has insisted he’s focussed on performing well for his current side.

Reliable GOAL journalist Neil Jones has claimed that the France international is a player with ‘huge potential’ but it remains to be seen whether we focus our attention on attempting to lure the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Nicolo Barella to Merseyside instead.

The Independent’s report adds that ‘energy and running combined with an ability to carry out the German’s tactical demands’ will be Klopp’s priority in the summer market and they are traits that Thuram possesses in abundance.

Transfermarkt currently value the Italy-born star at just shy of £28m and with him currently having two years remaining on his Nice deal the ball is firmly in the French side’s court when it comes to determining any potential transfer fee.

