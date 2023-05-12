(Images) Liverpool’s Nike goalkeeper kits unveiled in latest alleged leak

Following the official release of Liverpool’s new plain white and red home kit for the next campaign, a fresh wave of leaks has followed.

It appears that No.1 Alisson Becker could be back in black and yellow very soon, with the home shirt featuring ‘poison green’ details on a black and grey base, whilst the away shirt features black details on a yellow and ‘Taxi/Vivid orange’ base.

We’ll reserve full judgement until we see them adorned by our Brazilian model but we can imagine both options being quite appealing for the fanbase when they hit the shops later this year.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Footy Headlines (via @KB2X):