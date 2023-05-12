Liverpool have scouted £88m La Liga starlet who’s been said to have ‘a huge ceiling’ – report

Liverpool are reportedly among six Premier League clubs to have recently sent scouts to watch Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah.

According to El Desmarque, a number of teams from the English top flight have been monitoring his performances at the Mestalla.

Arsenal, Manchester City, Leicester City, West Ham and Crystal Palace also keeping watch on the USA international, whose contract contains a release clause of €100m (£88m) and runs until 2026.

This follows on from a report by 90min last month which stated that the Reds have kept in touch with the 20-year-old’s agents over a potential transfer.

READ MORE: The good news keeps coming for one Liverpool prospect as club make official announcement

READ MORE: ‘He will be an all-time great’ – Klopp confident there’s more still to come from Liverpool star

A regular starter for Valencia in LaLiga this season, Musah was also in the United States team which reached the knockout rounds of the 2022 World Cup.

He’s made a significant impression on his national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who said last year: “Yunus is a guy that just blows me away, at his age, what he can do – crazy level of talent. We need to work with Yunus on his final product, the final pass, the finishing because he has a huge ceiling.” (USA Today)

However, whether the 20-year-old would be worth the value of his release clause is another matter – he’s failed to score a single goal in 34 matches this term and netted only five times in 104 senior games (Transfermarkt).

Indeed, he’s had twice as many yellow cards in 2022/23 alone as he has goals in his career (Transfermarkt), while WhoScored‘s performance metrics place him 14th in a Valencia team who sit outside the LaLiga relegation zone only by virtue of goal difference.

Furthermore, with other midfielders such as Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Manuel Ugarte, Nicolo Barella and Ryan Gravenberch featuring more prominently in the Liverpool rumour mill, Musah could be well down the list of Jurgen Klopp’s most desirable summer targets.

Nonetheless, if indeed the club are scouting him thoroughly, the Anfield powerbrokers must believe the American has something worthy about him, so it’ll be intriguing to see what assessment comes back to Merseyside.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions