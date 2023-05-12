‘He’s probably the one…’ – Neil Jones assesses Liverpool transfer target who may need to be sold

Neil Jones has voiced his admiration for one reported Liverpool transfer target in Nicolo Barella, although he warned that other players are likely to be more attainable this summer.

Football Insider claimed on Thursday that the Reds are the frontrunners for the 26-year-old’s signature, with Inter setting an asking price of £61m for him.

The Italy international helped his side to a 2-0 first leg win over city rivals AC Milan in midweek in the Champions League semi-finals, and one reliable reporter believes the Nerazzurri’s fate in that competition could go some way towards determining the likelihood of the Merseysiders getting him.

Speaking on The Redmen TV‘s Journo Insight Show, Jones said of Barella: “He’s probably the one player at the highest level, out of most the ones who have been linked. He literally is playing in the Champions League, probably going to play in a Champions League final.

“He looks a real, real good player, doesn’t he? The question is if you win the Champions League and Liverpool finish fifth, is that your career move? You wouldn’t get many players who’d do that kind of thing.

“There are rumours that Inter – if they were to miss out on the Champions League by not winning it or not finishing in the top four, which is by no means guaranteed – it could mean that there is a financial requirement to sell.

“I think from the names we talked about more recently, the likes of Mason Mount, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch – I think they’re more likely than getting Barella in the summer, even though I think maybe he might be a better signing if Liverpool can get it done.

“I think he’s definitely one to keep a little eye on his situation, for sure. I wouldn’t be getting the name printed on the back of the shirt just yet! It’s a player – a very, very good player to start with, and one that Liverpool are very, very admiring of.”

READ MORE: ‘That might be an option…’ – Transfer insider explains how Liverpool could make summer saving

READ MORE: Liverpool ramp up pursuit of £35m Serie A ace who was flattered by previous Reds rumours

Similar to the Reds, Inter’s hopes of qualifying for the 2023/24 Champions League through domestic placing are in the balance, with Simone Inzaghi’s side currently fourth in Serie A but just two points ahead of Milan.

Even though the Nerazzurri look well placed to reach the final in Istanbul in a month’s time, they’d still be classed as outsiders against either Manchester City or Real Madrid, so there remains a distinct possibility that they’ll miss out on Europe’s premier club competition for next season.

Earlier this year, La Repubblica highlighted (via FCInterNews) that the San Siro club need to bring in roughly €500m (£436.5m) over the next five years in order to avoid serious financial collapse.

Therefore, if they do miss out on Champions League qualification, they may be left with no option but to cash in on the likes of Barella.

Having once again caught the eye in Inter’s semi-final first leg success on Wednesday, many Liverpool fans could be hugely excited by the prospect of the 26-year-old coming to Anfield in the summer.

Expect many of a Reds persuasion to be taking a greater than usual interest in the Nerazzurri’s remaining matches this season!

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵