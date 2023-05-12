Pearce claims Liverpool could ‘possibly’ move for 26 y/o defender; was ‘honoured’ to be linked with the Reds in 2021

Liverpool ‘need to bolster’ their central defensive options this summer and may target Southampton’s Duje Caleta-Car, according to The Athletic’s James Pearce.

The Croatian is likely to leave St. Mary’s at the end of the season with the Saints looking destined to be relegated from the Premier League this term and with Jurgen Klopp’s side having previously ‘scouted’ the ex-Marseille man this is certainly one to keep an eye on.

“The only one I think possibly at Southampton would be Caleta-Car the Croatian centre-back. Liverpool need to bolster that department in the summer and he’s one that Liverpool have looked at in the past. I don’t know if he’s still someone of interest, but the fact they’ve scouted him previously and he was considered, I’d put that as a possibility as well,” Pearce told The Walk On Podcast (via The Boot Room).

Liverpool were reportedly close to signing Caleta-Car in January of 2021, only for Marseille to reject their offer because they couldn’t find a suitable replacement for him.

The player, at the time, claimed he was ‘honoured’ to be linked with the Reds so you’d suspect that he’d be eager on a move to L4 if we were to show interest this summer.

Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate are Klopp’s first-choice central defensive pairing at the moment with Joel Matip and Joe Gomez in reserve.

Matip is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal, however, while our No. 2 has struggled for game time this term.

Although midfield has been the main area of concern at Anfield this summer we certainly wouldn’t be surprised if our German tactican was to bring a new central defender in ahead of next season.

Transfermarkt current value the World Cup runner-up at just over £12m meaning he would be a cheap option for the club.

