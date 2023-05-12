James Pearce claims potential free transfer of 26 y/o PL star ‘would make sense’ for Liverpool this summer

James Pearce has claimed there is a ‘possibility’ that Liverpool will sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer, explaining that it’s a move that ‘would make sense’.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the King Power at the end of the season and with the Foxes facing the very real prospect of Premier League relegation this term it’s unlikely that he’ll extend his stay in the East Midlands.

The 26-year-old has become recognised as one of the best midfielders in the country in recent years but has struggled for form this season – as have many of his teammates.

“Yeah, Tielemans I would put in the bracket of being a possibility just because he’s free. I think if you were talking about a significant fee for him then probably not. What is he? 26. Let’s say Liverpool sign Mac Allister and Mount, you’re not getting much change out of £130m, and then Tielemans would make sense,” Pearce told The Walk On Podcast (via The Boot Room).

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the former Monaco man previously (Football Insider), although reports last month suggested that the Leicester No. 8’s ‘mobility’ is putting Jurgen Klopp and Co. off a potential move.

It’s clear that the Belgian has quality but he, alongside many of his teammates, have struggled for form this season.

He would bring a lot of Premier League experience to our side and on a free deal it would be a sound bit of business – as long as we also bring in some of our other reported target like Alexis Mac Allister, Mason Mount, Ryan Gravenberch and Nicolo Barella.

The Foxes’ No. 8 has just four goals and one assist this term (across all competitions) but he’ll be hoping to improve those numbers when Liverpool visit the King Power on Monday night.

