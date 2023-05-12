Pundit ‘can only see one outcome’ as ‘relentless’ Liverpool prepare for Leicester clash

Chris Sutton has claimed he ‘can only see one outcome’ when Liverpool travel to relegation threatened Leicester City on Monday night.

The Reds have won six consecutive games to leave them with an outside chance of securing a top four finish while the Foxes have won just eight games all season and currently occupy the final relegation spot in the Premier League table.

Dean Smith’s side have conceded eight goals in their last three games and Sutton believes the Merseysiders will pile more misery on the King Power outfit next week – predicting a 3-1 win for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“Leicester midfielder James Maddison criticised his team’s performance after their defeat by Fulham on Monday. I get that, but he hasn’t been decisive enough himself at times, like his penalty which was saved against Everton recently,” Sutton told BBC Sport (via Leicester Mercury).

“The Foxes really need to start doing their talking on the pitch, but I think they are in for a tough night against a Liverpool side who have won six games in a row and have their eyes firmly on a Champions League spot.

“Liverpool are just relentless at the moment, and Leicester leak a lot of goals whoever they play because their defence is so bad. It should be an entertaining game because both teams are much better when they come forward, and I also think Dean Smith’s side will score – but Liverpool will score more, and I can only see one outcome.”

Our upturn in form may have came slightly too late as we still find ourselves one point behind fourth placed Manchester United who also have a game in hand on us but our performances in recent weeks have certainly reignited hope.

We just need to continue focussing on ourselves for now, though.

Klopp insisted in his press conference earlier today that he knows we’re in for a real battle against Leicester on Monday with the East Midlands quite literally fighting for their lives so it’s imperative that our lads are right on it from the off.

We’ve struggled away from home the season, something the German tactician admitted earlier today, but our attacking players should certainly have enough to pick up another huge three points – despite Paul Merson tipping Leicester to earn a 2-1 victory.

