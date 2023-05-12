(Video) Thiago Alcantara spotted emerging from hospital on crutches

Thiago Alcantara appears to have enjoyed a successful surgery it would seem if the latest piece of footage to have emerged online indicates anything.

TikTok user @xavi.400 released a clip of the Spaniard allegedly emerging from a hospital in Barcelona on crutches.

The former Barcelona man was understood to have undergone surgery recently on his hip, ruling himself out for the remainder of the campaign, which, if the footage is more recent, would suggest the midfielder’s only gone in for a check-up.

Hopefully, we’ll see him back in pre-season ahead of the next campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldEdition (via TikTok user @xavi.400):