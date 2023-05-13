‘He has to…’ – John Barnes says Liverpool star has implored 21 y/o to sign for the Reds

John Barnes has said that one Liverpool player has been trying to convince an international teammate to come to Anfield this summer.

According to 90min, Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is ‘of interest’ to Jurgen Klopp’s side, amid continuing speculation over an exit from Amsterdam during the off-season.

To that effect, Dutch outlet De Telegraaf reported that the 21-year-old himself said that ‘a transfer is getting closer and closer’, albeit without any indication as to where that may be.

Barnes was speaking to Soccernews.nl regarding the Netherlands international when he alleged that Virgil van Dijk has attempted to talk his compatriot into a move to Liverpool.

The Anfield legend stated: “Of course I know that he played together with Van Dijk in the Dutch national team and according to the latest rumours Van Dijk has told him that he has to go to Anfield.”

Outside of Ajax, few people are better placed to speak on Timber’s qualities as a footballer than Liverpool’s number four, who’s played alongside the 21-year-old on nine occasions for Netherlands (Transfermarkt).

As per Daily Mail, Van Dijk previously said that the youngster is a far superior player to what the Reds centre-back had been at the same age, also dubbing him a ‘great player and a true professional’.

This testimony from someone regarded among the world’s best in his position in recent years speaks volumes of the potential that the Utrecht native seems to possess.

If Timber listens to the pleas from his compatriot, he’d join a Liverpool squad containing another Netherlands teammate in Cody Gakpo. That Dutch connection might be a lure for the Ajax player, whose girlfriend had allegedly been house hunting on Merseyside in recent weeks (Vandaag Inside).

In the same interview for Soccernews.nl, Barnes stated that the 21-year-old could potentially be a long-term successor to Van Dijk – 10 years his senior – in the Reds’ defence.

If that is to be the case, this has the makings of some shrewd succession planning from the Anfield hierarchy.

