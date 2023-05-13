One Jorg Schmadtke trait has already won Klopp’s approval amid Liverpool agreement – report

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly approved of Jorg Schmadtke as Liverpool’s potential next sporting director because he’d be likely to challenge the Reds manager on the club’s recruitment.

According to Football Insider, the 55-year-old gave his thumbs-up to the prospective appointment because he’s keen to work with a proven figure who wouldn’t be a submissive ‘yes man’.

A ‘well-placed source’ told the outlet that the coach wants to see a more collaborative approach between key stakeholders in recruitment decisions, with scope for contrasting opinions and views to be taken on board.

The report added that Schmadtke – who’s believed to have agreed upon a contract offer from Liverpool – is ‘hugely opinionated’ and ‘challenging’ but boasts an exceptional knowledge base.

Boardroom negotiations at a club who expect to be competing near the top of the Premier League are no place for the faint of heart, or someone who wouldn’t have the courage of their convictions.

Indeed, as stated by Football Insider, Klopp often disagreed with the Reds’ former sporting director Julian Ward over new signings and contracts, but that didn’t preclude the duo from working brilliantly in tandem with each other to pull off some of the best transfers in the club’s history.

If the manager has already approved of Schmadtke’s prospective appointment at Liverpool to replace Julian Ward, that bodes well for the two to forge a positive working relationship, one where differing viewpoints are welcomed and duly debated in a mature fashion.

The 59-year-old is known to be a fiery, take-no-prisoners character from his time working with various Bundesliga clubs, frequently clashing with officials and opposition managers in Germany (Daily Mail).

There may be moments of conflict with Klopp too as the pair discuss recruitment at Anfield, but if that’s what the Reds boss wants and if they can work collaboratively with a common desire to oversee success on Merseyside, it has the makings of a very promising double act in L4.

