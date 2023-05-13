Contact made: Liverpool approach World Cup winner ahead of possible Anfield swoop – report

Liverpool are understood to have made an approach to sign a World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

According to Football Insider, the Reds have contacted the representatives of Ron-Robert Zieler and are plotting a swoop for the 34-year-old.

The German is currently playing with Hannover 96 in his country’s second tier and is expected to be available for a nominal fee in the summer despite only recently activating a one-year option to extend his contract.

The report adds that current Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian could be allowed to leave on a free transfer when his deal expires next month, with Anfield chiefs also prepared to receive offers for Caoimhin Kelleher.

READ MORE: Henderson describes Liverpool’s campaign as a ‘rollercoaster’ but insists ‘the signs are good’ ahead of next season

READ MORE: Dynamic Ligue 1 star told Liverpool transfer would make more sense than Chelsea move this summer

Zieler has earned six caps for Germany and was a member of the squad which won the 2014 World Cup , while he was previously on the books at Manchester United but never made a senior appearance for them (Transfermarkt).

He’s since become part of the furniture at Hannover, racking up 311 games for the club and keeping 75 clean sheets (24% of games) across two separate spells (Transfermarkt).

When he first came to the Niedersachsenstadion in 2010, he was signed under the directorship of Jorg Schmadtke, who’s now strongly touted to take over from Julian Ward as Liverpool’s sporting director, which would seemingly add credence to the links with the 34-year-old.

As highlighted by Football Insider, one of the big plus points to the Reds signing Zieler is that, despite his nationality, he’d qualify as a homegrown player in squads for the Premier League and Europe. That’s because of the six years he spent as a United player between the ages of 15 and 21.

Although Alisson would remain as firm number one, the German would seem a trustworthy and hugely experienced option to have as his backup at Anfield, and moving for him could be even more advisable considering that Adrian and Kelleher both appear likely to depart over the summer.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions