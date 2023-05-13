(Video) Ally McCoist hopes one reported Liverpool target snubs Anfield move

Ally McCoist has said that he’d rather see Mason Mount remaining at Chelsea than moving to Liverpool this summer.
The 24-year-old has been strongly linked with the Reds in recent weeks (Football Insider), amid reports from the Daily Mail that Blues managerial candidate Mauricio Pochettino would see the Englishman as a key player in his side if he takes the reins at Stamford Bridge.
The midfielder has only year left on his remaining deal and is reportedly seeking to be paid £250,000 per week on a pair with Reece James if he’s to extend his contract (Evening Standard).
Speaking on talkSPORT, McCoist believes that Mount should hang tight at Chelsea if the Argentine is appointed as their next manager to pick up the pieces of a disastrous season for the west Londoners.
When the Scot was asked if he feels the 24-year-old would be best off remaining with the Blues and snubbing a possible move to Liverpool, he replied: “I would, actually.
“He’s kind of lost his way a little bit, which is A) understandable, and B) acceptable, in a club that’s completely lost their way. It’s natural that younger players are going to suffer from it and maybe not fight their way through it.
“Once Pochettino or whoever comes in steadies the ship a little bit, I would like to see Mason Mount still at Chelsea. Of course I would, yes.”
A new manager could indeed give a player a new lease of life at their current club, but Liverpool may well be hoping that not even the prospective arrival of Pochettino would be enough to convince the England midfielder to stay at Stamford Bridge.
You can catch McCoist’s comments on Mount below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter:
"I do want him to sign a new deal!" 🤞
"He's lost his way, which is understandable when the club have totally lost their way!"
Ally McCoist wants to see Mason Mount remain as a #CFC player for next season. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/Hso6lhOduO
— talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 11, 2023
