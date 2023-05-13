Liverpool player’s reported actions suggest he’s already planning for life after Anfield

One player who’s set to leave Liverpool this summer appears to have begun looking towards life after Anfield, judging by recent reports.

According to Football Insider, James Milner has started the process of house hunting in Brighton, with the same outlet reporting last week that the veteran midfielder has verbally agreed a free transfer to the south coast club.

It’s understood that a deal is in place for the 37-year-old to team up with Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls once his contract with the Reds expires at the end of June.

Another report from Football Insider in recent days claimed that his former Liverpool teammate Adam Lallana, who’s currently playing at the Amex Stadium, played a leading role in convincing the Yorkshire native to join him in Sussex.

Reports of footballers house hunting can often be interpreted as hard evidence of an impending transfer, although in some cases this could be nothing more than mere conjecture.

Last month, Dutch outlet Vandaag Inside claimed that the girlfriend of Jurrien Timber had been on the lookout for accommodation on Merseyside amid rumours linking the Ajax defender with the Reds, although nothing concrete has since emerged regarding a possible move.

However, with Milner’s contract into its final few weeks, and considering that he’s apparently made a verbal agreement to join Brighton, it does increasingly appear as if he’ll be moving on from Liverpool shortly.

If he does depart over the summer, he’ll leave with the fondest wishes of Kopites everywhere, having given eight tremendous years of service to the club and won seven trophies among his 329 appearances in red (Transfermarkt).

Widely praised for his ever-professional attitude, one which has helped him to play in 40 matches this season at 37 years of age (Transfermarkt), the midfielder can be assured of a very warm send-off whenever he represents the Reds for the very last time.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions