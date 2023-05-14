(Video) Roberto De Zerbi may have just confirmed exciting Liverpool transfer

Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed that Brighton and Hove Albion could be set to lose Alexis Mac Allister this summer amid heavy interest from Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

The former Shakhtar Donetsk manager told Sky Sports: “For sure we will lose some players. Maybe Caicedo, maybe Mac Allister. We have to be ready to bring in more good players.”

Given that the Seagulls have cultivated a reputation for being tricky negotiators in the market, it’s a hugely promising sign that the club already foresee the Argentine’s impending departure.

Hopefully we’ll be seeing the World Cup winner pulling on the famous red shirt in the very future!

