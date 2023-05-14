‘The key is…’ – Dean Smith explains how Leicester can get the better of Liverpool

Leicester City manager Dean Smith has explained how his side can have ‘a good chance’ of defeating Liverpool at the King Power tomorrow night.

Both sides are in urgent need of three points for very different reasons with the Foxes currently two points adrift of safety in the relegation zone while Jurgen Klopp’s side are seeking to snatch an unlikely top four spot.

The Reds have won their last six games and are unbeaten in their last eight but Smith is aware of how Klopp’s side have struggled on the road this season.

“I think it is six games on the spin,” Smith said of Liverpool’s good form (via Liverpool Echo). “You look at that and you go ‘It is a tough time to face them,’ but they haven’t won as many games on the road as they normally do. In the Premier League, if I’m right, they’ve only taken ten points out of their last 30. We’ve got to make sure we have a Brighton or a Brentford performance against them, who got a result against them.

“The key is to have as many of your players getting seven and eights out of ten,” he said when asked how to get the better of Klopp’s side. “I go back to winning your duels, you’ve got to still run faster and smarter than the opposition and use the ball better. If we do that, then we’ve got a good chance.”

We’ve suffered heavy defeats at Brentford, Brighton, Wolves and Manchester City this season so despite our good form in recent weeks the East Midlands outfit will fancy their chances of causing an upset.

They are quite literally fighting for their lives near the foot of the Premier League and the home crowd will be right behind them.

Klopp’s men, meanwhile, should be confident that they can trouble the Foxes’ backline who have already conceded 64 goals this term.

We need all of the lads to step up and put in a performance to ensure we reduce the current four point gap between ourselves and Manchester United in fourth.

