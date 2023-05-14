Dortmund chief keeps Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham dream alive with defiant message

Liverpool fans will have been long since accustomed to the notion of Jude Bellingham not pulling on the famous red shirt any time soon.

That being said, there remains the possibility, slim as it is, of the Englishman buying the Merseysiders some time and staying put for another season at Signal Iduna Park.

Jan Aage Fjortoft relayed comments from Dortmund’s sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, on Twitter, in which it was made clear that the club have yet to totally give up on the idea of the 19-year-old continuing his stay in Germany.

Dortmund – SportBoss Kehl about Bellingham: – After the season the process will get speed. I don’t think we have no chance. If we win the the league ahead of Bayern that is a sign. At the end of the day it’s up to the player https://t.co/WDh4IFlfTw — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) May 14, 2023

The former Birmingham City youth prospect has enjoyed another tremendous campaign with BVB and could yet lead the club to a first league title since 2012.

Could Liverpool still end up signing Jude Bellingham?

The short and simple answer is: no.

Even should Jurgen Klopp’s men complete a minor miracle in qualifying for Champions League football for a seventh consecutive season, the financial boost that comes along with it is unlikely to be enough to persuade our recruitment team to change tack.

Disheartening as that sounds, it’s an objective stance to take in light of the current needs of the midfield department, even with both Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold giving decision-makers at L4 food for thought.

That being said, should the perfect storm arise of Liverpool securing their place in the top four, bolstering the midfield appropriately and witnessing Jude Bellingham extend his stay at Dortmund, there’s absolutely no reason why we couldn’t go back for the England international at a later date.

Presuming we’re not again faced with an overwhelming need to revamp a department of the squad, we’d be far better equipped to do battle with the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid down the line for the generational talent.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions