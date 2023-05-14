Klopp told Eredivisie star is ‘a fantastic option’ for Liverpool; player has admitted transfer is ‘getting closer and closer’

John Barnes believes Ajax defender Jurrien Timber is a ‘fantastic option’ for Liverpool this summer with the ex-Red urging Jurgen Klopp to sign a new central defender ahead of next season.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss is expected to be active in the transfer market as he looks to strengthen his squad following the side’s struggle for consistency for the majority of the current campaign.

Despite most fans believing midfield is the main area of concern at present, Barnes thinks that reinforcements are needed at the heart of defence with Virgil van Dijk now the wrong side of 30 and our No. 4’s international teammate would be a ‘good asset to Liverpool’.

“Of course, I know that he played together with Van Dijk in the Dutch national team and according to the latest rumours Van Dijk has told him that he has to go to Anfield,” Barnes told Soccer News (via Liverpool Echo).

“He is a good player and would therefore be a good asset to Liverpool. Virgil is already over 30 and he will not stay with the club forever. So in the long term, it’s not just about ‘coming to the Reds to form a duo with Van Dijk’.

“Liverpool also just needs to look for a new defender for the future. And in that respect, Timber would of course be a fantastic option if we manage to capture him.”

Timber has admitted recently that a transfer away from the Eredivisie outfit is ‘getting closer and closer’ and reports have suggested that his girlfriend has been on the lookout for a residence in Liverpool.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has claimed it would be quality business for his former side to sign the 21-year-old who has impressed for the Amsterdam outfit this term but the Merseysiders also face competition for Timber’s signature from Manchester United and the player’s former manager at Ajax Erik ten Hag.

Ibou Konate is currently Klopp’s preferred option to partner van Dijk in defence but with Joel Matip approaching the final 12 months of his current deal and Joe Gomez struggling for game time this term we wouldn’t be surprised to see a new central defender signed in the coming months.

You’d suspect that the opportunity to ply his trade in the Premier League and join up with his compatriots (our No. 4 and Cody Gakpo) will appeal to the youngster.

