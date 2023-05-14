Klopp suggests ‘monster’ Liverpool ace had been forgotten about before winning streak

Tactical tweaks aside, it’s no coincidence that the return of key players like Luis Diaz has aided Liverpool’s stunning u-turn in domestic form.

Jurgen Klopp was keen to reserve special praise for his Colombian speedster, though also suggested that Diogo Jota’s quality had also been forgotten about amid the Reds’ ongoing injury crisis.

“He’s so football smart, moving in the right areas, naturally defending from his position, goal threat, speed, cheeky. Very, very special player, I have to say. We missed him a lot,” the German was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.

“We missed Diogo Jota as well – everybody realised when he came back how good he is.

“Bobby with a little injury here and there, Darwin [is] new, which is then obviously really difficult to get into a team, especially when you are the finisher of situations. The other boys have to create in a lot of moments – we didn’t create a lot or not enough, or not clear enough.”

The Portuguese international, described as a ‘pressing monster’ by Pep Lijnders (Mirror), has been in top form in recent weeks, amassing six goal contributions in as many games (five goals, one assist), supercharging a superb run of six wins on the bounce.

Is Diogo Jota underappreciated at Liverpool?

Those calling for the club to part ways with the former Wolves hitman amid rumours of interest from Newcastle United will be eating some humble pie when looking back on Jota’s involvement in our turnaround in form.

Did the 26-year-old endure a year-long barren run in front of goal prior to the 6-1 demolition job of Leeds United? Yes. Was it cause for concern? Of course!

That being said, the forward can’t be accused of a lack of effort in a season in which he registered seven assists across the Champions League and Premier League for a side that was ultimately struggling to carve opportunities for the frontline for much of the campaign.

His latest efforts only serve to further prove his importance to this Liverpool side and the remarkable depth we possess in the forward positions.

