Mark Lawrenson explains what disappoints him most about ‘world-class’ Liverpool star

Mark Lawrenson has explained what disappoints him about ‘world-class’ Liverpool star Thiago Alcantara.

The Spaniard is a player that has unbelievable ability and is someone that can control games from the middle of the park but his tendency to pick up injuries and spend time on the sidelines is something that lets him down according to the ex-Red.

“When he’s played, he’s been really, really good,” Lawrenson told Off The Ball when asked whether our No. 6 has been a disappointment this term (as quoted by The Boot Room).

“The disappointment is he gets in the team and he looks like a world-class player still.

“And then he just gets injured and it’s like, he nicks his calf, it’s never anything serious but he’s chasing his fitness all the time.

READ MORE: Liverpool interested in surprise move for 25 y/o Serie A star who has PL experience – report

“Which is a pity, as when you see him play and play well he does stuff on the pitch which other players just don’t see.

“But then if he’s not playing well, he’s one of three in there and he’s not going to press.”

The former Bayern Munich and Barcelona star will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a persistent hip injury recently.

It really is a shame that he’s missed a lot of football through injury since joining the club in 2020.

On his day there’s no doubt that he’s one of the best midfielder’s in the world but keeping him fit and in the starting XI regularly has proved difficult for Jurgen Klopp.

The German tactician is expected to add reinforcements in the engine room come the summer but we believe our No. 6 still has an important role to play at the club.

At 32 years of age time is no longer on his side but he brings a huge amount of quality and experience to the team and we believe we’re a much stronger outfit when he’s on the pitch doing what he does best.

He’s also a brilliant figure to have in the squad to help the younger players develop and reach their full potential.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions