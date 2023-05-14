Journo ‘wouln’t rule out’ Liverpool moving for midfielder statistically similar to De Bruyne & Barella

Liverpool could take advantage of the ongoing turmoil at Leicester City and beat out interest from the Premier League rivals Tottenham for James Maddison.

Graeme Bailey indeed refused to rule out the possibility in question, emphasising that the player has yet to decide on his next destination.

“Sources close to the player insist there are a number of clubs showing an interest. We know Tottenham have always been big fans and remain so, whilst I wouldn’t rule out Liverpool coming in for him,” the reporter told TEAMtalk. “This is not a done deal in terms of where he is going to go, far from it.”

The Englishman has still enjoyed a remarkable campaign, amassing 10 goals and nine assists at a rate of a goal or assist every 123.89 minutes.

Should Liverpool sign James Maddison?

It’s worth noting that, according to FBRef, the 26-year-old’s statistical profile is similar to that of Manchester City’s creator supreme Kevin De Bruyne (third-closest match) and reported Liverpool target Nicolo Barella (ninth-closest match).

We should note that such an evaluation is worth taking with a pinch of salt to a certain degree, though we do have a history of snapping up midfielders that are perhaps not viewed in the most transcendent of lights (though Maddison is far from considered a poor option) and transforming them into world-beaters.

With any potential combination of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota, and Cody Gakpo ahead of him, one has to imagine that the player (whose contract expires in the summer of 2024) would have a far more enjoyable time pulling strings in the middle of the park.

At his current age, of course, he’s perhaps a little older than what our recruitment team may have envisioned for the upcoming window. That position could very well change, however, if it’s deemed that there’s a bargain to be had in the Leicester man.

