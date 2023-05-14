Liverpool interested in surprise move for 25 y/o Serie A star who has PL experience – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham this summer.

The England international, who is currently plying his trade in Serie A with Jose Mourinho’s Roma, has been linked with a move away from the Italian capital at the end of the season and the Reds are one of a number of clubs showing interest, that’s according to Fichajes (via Caught Offside).

The 25-year-old has nine goals and seven assists for his club this term (across all competitions) but those numbers may be deemed somewhat of a disappointment after Abraham struck 27 goals in his debut campaign at Stadio Olimpico last season.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to be busy in the transfer market in the summer but it’s believed that the German’s main priority is to strengthen his midfield.

Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino is leaving the club when his current deal expires at the end of the season and the report adds that the Roma No. 9 could act as a replacement for the Brazilian.

Firmino has become a huge favourite at Anfield since his arrival in 2015 and although Abraham may replace the versatile forward in our squad he would bring offer nowhere near as much quality as the former Hoffenheim currently does.

Aston Villa and Newcastle are also being linked with the Englishman and we certainly believe those clubs are more likely to battle it out for his signature than we are.

