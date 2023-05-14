Pundit believes former Liverpool star linked with a move to Chelsea this summer ‘would do a great job’ at Stamford Bridge

Frank McAvennie has claimed that there is no longer club allegiances in football and that Sadio Mane’s legendary status at Liverpool does not mean he’d be put off a move to Chelsea this summer.

The Senegal star has been linked with a surprise move to Stamford Bridge this summer having failed to completely settle in Germany since joining Bayern Munich from the Reds last year.

It’d be a transfer that wouldn’t go down too well with Liverpool supporters but former West Ham forward McAvennie believes it would be a great bit of business for Frank Lampard’s side.

“I know people will say it is not about the money with Mane but it is because he gives a lot of it away,” McAvennie told Football Insider.

“I do not think there is that allegiance anymore. Me, I could not do it.

READ MORE: ‘I am told…’ – Journo ‘wouldn’t rule out Liverpool’ in the race for dynamic PL star’s signature

“Mane from Liverpool to Chelsea, it is not really as big a problem nowadays.

“I would love to see him back at Liverpool because they have missed him. He would do a great job at Chelsea.“

It would be somewhat painful to see our former No. 10 return to Anfield wearing any other shirt than a red one.

He’s not exactly had the greatest of seasons with the Bundesliga giants despite registering 12 goals and six assists (across all competitions) so it’ll be interesting to see what decision he makes come the summer.

His current deal runs until 2025 so you’d therefore expect the Allianz Arena outfit to set a £35m price tag on the 31-year-old to recoup the money they paid to Liverpool less than 12 months ago.

A return to L4 looks extremely unlikely, even if the majority of Reds fans would welcome him back to Merseyside with open arms, with Klopp and Co. looking to instead reinforce their midfield options ahead of next season.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions