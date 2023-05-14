Pundit claims recent Jurgen Klopp decision ‘might be the best thing’ for Liverpool

Frank McAvennie has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s decision to take the Liverpool squad on a ‘bonding session’ to Barcelona recently ‘might be the best thing’ for the players as they prepare for the final three games of the Premier League campaign.

The Reds are currently fifth in the table, four points adrift of fourth placed Manchester United who defeated Wolves 2-0 at Old Trafford yesterday.

The trip to Catalonia offered the squad a chance to recharge their batteries and former West Ham forward McAvennie believes we may see the benefits of the trip in the next few weeks.

“It is a bonding session if you like and sometimes you need that,”he told Football Insider.

“We used to do it all the time and we were very close. If it works with Liverpool it might be the best thing.

“They have been hot and cold and maybe Klopp wants to get them away from the media and get them talking to each other. I do not think it is a bad idea.

“They have got some good players and they all need to get working together again, they have not been doing that so this might be the best thing.“

Football Insider have claimed that the squad didn’t take part in any training during the three day trip to Spain, news that may raise a few eyebrows amongst Liverpool supporters, but Klopp and Co. clearly had reasoning behind their decisions.

In all honesty it does look unlikely that we’ll snatch a Champions League spot but stranger things have happened and it only takes for United to drop points and for us to take advantage.

Being involved in Europe’s premier competition is imperative if we’re wanting to attract the biggest names to Anfield this summer and also in terms of the financial reward a top four finish brings.

Let’s hope for another victory tomorrow when we travel to Leicester to ensure we keep our top four hopes alive.

