(Video) “I’ll blow your head off”: Fernando Torres sent off after post-brawl clash with ex-Red Arbeloa

Things got a little heated on the touchline between two former Liverpool players and teammates in Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa.

Footage shared on Twitter by The Anfield Talk shows the former shoving his managerial counterpart (following an on-pitch brawl) after the pair’s sides were pitted against each other, leading to a sending-off for El Nino.

The ex-Reds striker was reportedly heard saying “I’ll blow your head off”, to which the Real Madrid Juvenil A coach replied, “Start whenever you want”, in quotes originally carried by Relevo.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheAnfieldTalk (originating from @relevo):