3 key passes; 2 assists: Forget Curtis Jones – £56.2m Liverpool ace was unbelievable in first-half

Many of the plaudits will rightly go to Curtis Jones for his quickfire brace against Leicester City, handing Liverpool an early 2-0 lead.

There’s no question that the Scouse Academy graduate was a force to be reckoned with at the King Power Stadium, though Mo Salah quietly registered a productive outing also in the first-half.

Mohamed Salah’s first half by numbers vs. Leicester: 84% pass accuracy

34 touches

21 passes completed

3 key passes

2 assists

1 big chance created Putting it on a plate. 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/pDiv7lEMUZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 15, 2023

One tweet from @StatmanDave certainly shows that the £56.2m-valued (according to Football Transfers‘ valuation system) No.11 is enjoying a good run of form at a time when we most need him.

Mo Salah… having a better season than some think?

The former Roma hitman has been in sensational form in recent weeks, amassing eight goal contributions (six goals, two assists) in our past seven league games.

Altogether this term, the Egyptian King has a whopping 41 goal contributions in 48 games – yes, you read that right the first time!

It’s telling of the standards Salah has set that such numbers almost invite a shrug from commentators beyond the borders of Merseyside, though it can’t be denied that the 30-year-old has turned up when the circumstances demanded it.

Keep that up for our remaining fixtures and it’s hard not to see Liverpool snatching a place in the top four if our rivals slip up on the way.

