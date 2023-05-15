‘I want to be here’ – Alisson commits his future to Liverpool and to ‘making history’

You’d be hard pressed to find many Liverpool fans who aren’t impressed with Alisson Becker’s performances on and off the pitch, and the idea of him extending his stay at the club – would only be welcomed with open arms.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the Brazilian spoke about how the club helped him following the death of his father: “So many people were losing loved ones and I think the world was in a place where everybody was ready to show love for people. The boys and staff here at the club were amazing. Everybody felt my pain together, not only here but the football world.

“What helped me most is my faith. When I signed a new deal, a long-term deal at this club, I thought a lot at this moment and that everybody was there for me. I have this feeling that I want to be here for the club as well to keep making history.”

With the tragic event of his Dad’s passing, it’s clear that not only the supporters but everyone from within the club was quick to rally around the 30-year-old in his time of need and this gesture of love was hugely important for the ‘keeper.

Although we haven’t been at our triumphant best in this campaign, we’ve already repaid our No.1 with several winners’ medals and now he wants to repay the love and success with more years at Anfield.

Our ‘holy goalie’, as he’s often lovingly coined, clearly takes a lot of strength from his faith and this perhaps allows him to take a more balanced and less selfish view of his own career – realising that he can help those who have already helped him.

With his current deal not set to end until 2027, the former Roma stopper isn’t going anywhere anytime soon but it’s great to hear how committed he clearly is to the Reds.

