Alisson on ‘looking forward’ to emulating the successes of Ray Clemence in Liverpool’s goal

Alisson Becker’s last appearance for Liverpool saw him record his 100th clean sheet and now that this feat has been achieved, he’s been talking about his future targets for the Reds.

Speaking with The Telegraph, the Brazilian said: “I haven’t put it [the t-shirt] on the wall yet, but it means a lot to me even if I don’t realise how big 100 clean sheets is right now.

“Maybe in the future I will. I definitely want to take the next step. A hundred is a lot for me now but in comparison to the great goalies in Liverpool’s history it is not even 50 per cent of what they achieved.

“I think Ray [Clemence] had over 600 matches for Liverpool [665] and I don’t know if I can play that amount here, but I’m already looking forward to the next 50 or 100 clean sheets. I admire a lot what the great goalies did, but I’m writing my own story here at Liverpool.”

In many of our supporters’ eyes, there is (and possibly never will be) nobody better to have guarded our net than Ray Clemence and so – this is quite a good man for the 30-year-old to try and emulate.

It’s clear that the former Roma star has his heart set on a lengthy Anfield stay and so, whilst the dreams of catching up to the five-time league winner and three-time European Cup winner may not be immediately possible, we should be excited about the potential longevity of his Merseyside career.

The club record of clean sheets stands as 323 and our No.1 will be hoping to chip away at this mammoth number in the coming years and let’s hope that he can leave the club as the greatest we’ve ever seen between the sticks.

There’s a long way to go but in a rocky season, few will argue that the stopper has been the most consistent player in Jurgen Klopp’s team and if you have a world class man in goal, it makes your chances of success in the future much greater.

