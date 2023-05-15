(Video) Huge Alisson save proves he should be Liverpool’s player of the season

Liverpool will be hard-pressed to find a man more deserving of their player of the season award than Alisson Becker.

Much of the Reds’ squad has disappointed in a season that now threatens their status as a Champions League club, though the truth is that we could be in a far worse position if not for the efforts of our No.1.

The Brazilian proved his value once again with a huge stop early on against Leicester, timing his intervention perfectly as Harvey Barnes found an unmarked Jamie Vardy in the box.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @GoatMo_: