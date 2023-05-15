‘So grim’ – The Athletic reporter condemns shameful chant heard during Leicester v Liverpool

James Pearce voiced his disgust at the ‘grim’ chanting heard from some spectators at the King Power Stadium during tonight’s Premier League clash between Leicester and Liverpool.

The Athletic reporter was tweeting updates from the match throughout the night, and he drew attention to a shameful and depressing sound which echoed from pockets of the ground.

Shortly before the half-hour mark of the game, he tweeted: “‘Always the victims,’ sing a section of Leicester fans. So grim.”

During April, there had been respectful gestures from some clubs and supporters at certain Liverpool games, with representatives and fans of Arsenal, Leeds and Nottingham Forest showing a much-appreciated level of respect in and around the 34th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster.

Sadly, a couple of Reds games earlier in the month were marred by disgusting chants from the stands, with both Manchester City and Chelsea issuing official statements condemning the tragedy chanting which was heard in the Merseysiders’ games against those two teams.

It’s horrifying that there have been instances of it again at tonight’s match in the Midlands, and the mentality of those who go to football games to spew provocative and downright hateful bile must be called out.

Bantering opponents is fair game, but chants such as ‘victims’ and ‘murderers’ enter a wholly different and unacceptable territory.

We fully acknowledge that the overwhelming majority of Leicester fans, and indeed football fans in general, know better than to lower themselves to such bigoted behaviour and would rightly find it appalling.

Depressingly, until such time that proper punishments are meted out to those who engage in tragedy chanting, it looks set to continue rearing its ugly head. It needs to stop, and it needs to stop now.

You can see Pearce’s tweet condemning the chants below, via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

'Always the victims,' sing a section of Leicester fans. So grim. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) May 15, 2023

