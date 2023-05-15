Carragher responds to Torres/Arbeloa fight; reminds him of event in 2009

Fernando Torres and Alvaro Arbeloa caused an online storm as Liverpool fans found a video of the pair clashing on the sidelines, during a youth team meeting between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

The video was shared far and wide, with one supporter even tagging Jamie Carragher in the clip and referencing a moment that occurred against West Brom 14 years ago.

Twitter user Paul Senior said: ‘It’s giving me West Brom (a) flashbacks this @Carra23‘, to which the Bootle-born pundit replied: ‘😳😂😂😂‘.

The incident referenced saw the Scouser and his former Spanish teammate have to be broken up on the pitch, when our then vice captain was less than happy with his defensive efforts.

It’s safe to say that all these years later, that the moment is now safely water under the bridge and that’s what will also happen to the two compatriots – with their own strong ties to their Madrid clubs.

The reason any player makes it to the top and wants to pursue a career in coaching (or the media), is a passion for the game and it’s clear that these three men all posses this.

As Carra has proved, you can laugh about these things many years after the event and we’re sure the three ex-Reds will still be mates.

You can view the Tweets via @PaulSenior1 and @Carra23 on Twitter:

😳😂😂😂 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 14, 2023

