Liverpool youngster who’s already wowed Klopp shows admirable maturity with selfless decision

Liverpool defender Luke Chambers – who’s currently on loan at Kilmarnock – has made a decision which will not only delight staff and fans at his temporary club but also surely make a big impression on Jurgen Klopp.

As reported by GOAL, the 18-year-old had been set for inclusion in the England squad for the FIFA Under-20 World Cup, which gets underway on Saturday.

However, following much consideration on his part, he asked not to be selected as he instead wants to prioritise helping Killie in their battle to avoid relegation from the Scottish Premiership, in which they still face three more matches to try and maintain their top-flight status.

This is an admirably mature and selfless decision from Chambers, who’s turned down the allure of representing his country on the world stage to try and help his loan club escape a tense relegation battle.

What’s more, with England having won the European under-19 crown last year, there’s a strong chance that the under-20s could go the distance in Argentina over the next four weeks, so the Liverpool youngster has sacrificed the real possibility of becoming a world champion.

While the 18-year-old defender has yet to make a senior competitive appearance for the Reds (Transfermarkt), he’s already left a significant impression on Klopp from the Merseysiders’ mid-season training camp in Dubai during the World Cup break.

Prior to a friendly clash against Lyon, the manager told LFC TV (via Liverpool World): “When I look at Luke Chambers, I think: ‘Wow, he has everything for a centre-half, apart from a body’.”

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes and the club’s supporters must massively appreciate the teenager’s decision to prioritise their top-flight survival bid over representing England in an underage World Cup.

It’s an admirable call which could also strike a chord with Klopp, who surely can’t help but be impressed by the defender’s maturity.

