(Video) Curtis Jones survives another VAR check to quickly double Liverpool’s lead v Leicester

Having scored only one goal all season prior to tonight (Transfermarkt), Curtis Jones helped himself to two in the space of four minutes for Liverpool against Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

He opened the scoring with a 33rd-minute strike which survived a VAR check against a potential Luis Diaz offside, following it up by finding the net again less than 200 seconds later.

Just as he did for the opener, Mo Salah played in the 22-year-old, who controlled the ball with a sublime touch before hammering it into the far corner of Daniel Iversen’s net on the turn.

VAR was called into action again, with Jones right on the borderline, but the close-ups showed that Jonny Evans’ heel kept the Liverpool midfielder onside and the goal stood.

He mightn’t have found the net too often in recent months, but the Reds’ academy product picked an immaculate time to discover his scoring touch as Jurgen Klopp’s side continue to hunt down a top-four finish.

You can catch the clip of Jones’ second goal below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: