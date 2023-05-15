Out of reach: £180k-p/w Liverpool star is well beyond budget for European giants – Calciomercato

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool forward Bobby Firmino is financially unattainable for Inter Milan despite being available on a free transfer.

The Brazil international will depart Anfield this summer at the end of his contract, with the Champions League semi-finalists having reportedly been preparing an offer for him over the past few weeks (Fichajes).

However, Calciomercato have now reported that his salary of more than €10m (£8.7m) per year is considered by the Nerazzurri to be ‘completely out of budget and, therefore, not a profile in which to invest for next season’.

With Inter well on course to reach the Champions League final after their 2-0 win over city rivals AC Milan last week, it may seem surprising that they wouldn’t have the finances to pay Firmino’s wages, which FBref cite as £180,000 per week.

However, the scale of the club’s fiscal woes was laid bare by La Repubblica earlier this year, when they reported (via FCInterNews) that the Nerazzurri need to find approximately €500m (£436.5m) over the next five years if they’re to stave off serious financial collapse.

For Liverpool’s number nine, that appears to leave his post-Anfield future no clearer, with only two more matches after tonight’s game at Leicester for him to feature in front of the fans who’ve adored him since he joined in 2015.

With Firmino turning 32 in October, his next club may be reluctant to commit to the same wages that he’s been getting on Merseyside, so he might need to take a pay cut in order to secure another employer.

From our perspective, wherever he goes next, you’d hope they’ll show him the same respect and adoration that he’s earned with the Reds… and that he gets ample game-time to show us all what we’ll be missing.

