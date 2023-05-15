Five-man injury update for relegation threatened Leicester ahead of crunch match with Liverpool

Liverpool still have their eyes firmly set on an unlikely top-four finish but, whilst this still may remain a possibility, our game against Leicester City may have more of an impact on the final Premier League standings than anything we can do for ourselves.

The relegation threatened Foxes are hosting the Reds with some fitness issues though, as reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Leicester’s Ricardo Pereira has returned to full training following a hamstring issue, while Kelechi Iheanacho remains sidelined with a groin injury…

‘Ryan Bertrand, James Justin and Jannik Vestergaard are long-term absentees’.

It seems then that a maximum of five men could be missing the game, with a late decision having to be made on whether Ricardo Pereira is fit enough to feature in any way after a spell on the sidelines.

This means that Dean Smith will have much of the same squad to select from as he did when he saw his side fall to a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Fulham, a result which greatly affected the confidence within his camp.

This means then that the Reds have a huge chance of bolstering our hopes of a strong end to the season but also the chances of Everton remaining in the division, should we get a result against a relegation rival.

Any result from the match will greater affect the bottom of the table, rather than changing too much nearer the top and so there’ll be a lot of eyes fixed on the events at the King Power Stadium.

