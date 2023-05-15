(Video) Hodgson reveals the advice Carragher shared on his final day as Liverpool manager

Jamie Carragher was very much the voice of Liverpool on the pitch during his time as our vice captain and his leadership qualities doubled up with Steven Gerrard’s brilliantly, something that Roy Hodgson discovered during his time as our manager.

Speaking on The Overlap, the 75-year-old spoke about his final day as our boss: “I think the most pertinent thing, although I wasn’t aware of it at the time, Jamie Carragher said to me on the last day [as Liverpool manager]: ‘You know what your big mistake was?’, ‘No, go on, tell me!’ – he said: ‘We’ve been coached, we’ve had Benitez for two-and-a-half years, it’s been pretty rigid with coaching and messages’.

“Jamie liked that, he was a big fan of Benitez so this wasn’t a criticism in any way, he said: ‘You’ve come in and you’ve done the same thing, you’d have been better off adopting a different approach’.”

It seems then that the Bootle-born defender thinks that the players would have enjoyed a fresh approach to the way they were coached, after a similarly organised style under Rafa Benitez.

Whether the former England boss took any notice of this message and would have done things differently if he could have his time again, we’ll never know and perhaps we’d never want to either!

You can watch Hodgson’s story about Carragher’s message (from 19:23) via The Overlap on YouTube:

