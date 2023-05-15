(Video) Hodgson labelled ‘deluded’ after comments on Liverpool tenure

Roy Hodgson will probably be best remembered as one of the worst Liverpool managers in history and, despite a good reputation in football, his stock certainly isn’t the highest amongst Liverpool fans.

Speaking on The Overlap with Gary Neville, the former England manager spoke about his time at Anfield: “I went to a club… believing that there’s large swathes of fans who I know don’t think I’m the right man for the job, that Kenny Dalglish is the man that they want to come back and do it, that was clear straight away.

“It was made even more clear when the new owners came in because the first thing they did, they went to all these various Spirit of Shankly groups etc. and canvassed them, we weren’t winning”.

The 75-year-old went on to say that these poor results he was experiencing was nothing different to the times before and after him, insinuating that he was harshly judged by the supporters and these canvassed fan groups.

However, in response to these comments, the former Spirit of Shankly Chair at this period – Jay McKenna – said on his Twitter account: ‘Hodgson is actually deluded. From about 18 mins in he starts talking about LFC. To claim we were mid table is laughable.

‘The name check of @spiritofshankly as if we were canvassed for views on him 😂 I wish! We might have got rid of him sooner‘.

The same story from two different sources but it’s fair to say that the man with a poor reputation on Merseyside may well have altered events in his mind, to try and explain to himself why he was such a failure for the Reds.

You can watch Hodgson’s comments on Liverpool (from 18:19) via The Overlap on YouTube:

